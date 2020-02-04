If reports are to be believed, Bollywood’s famous rapper-singer Badshah has met with an accident on Monday in Ludhiana, Punjab. The car accident took place on the sets of his upcoming film and as per the reports, the singer was also present in the car. At the time of the accident that took place on National Highway 1 between Sirhind and Mandi Gobindgarh, more than 50 vehicles piled up after a canter loaded with a chemical hit an Army truck. He escaped unhurt after the airbags of his car opened.

A photo of Badshah’s car is doing rounds on social media, showing the car having a completely damaged bonnet. As per the reports, Badshah was shooting with Ammy Virk on a film set wherein the accident took place. However, Badshah is yet to give any confirmation on the same.

On January 18, veteran actor Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar met with a car accident on Mumbai-Pune highway wherein their car smashed into a truck. The SUV was severely damaged as a result of the impact. Shabana Azmi and her driver were both injured in the accident and were rushed to the MGM Hospital in Panvel. They were later moved to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, Maharashtra. On February 1, the actor has returned home from the hospital. Azmi wrote on Twitter, “Thank you all for your prayers and wishes for my http://recovery.Im back home now Thank you #Tina Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani hospital for the sterling care provided by the doctor’s team and the nursing staff. I’m indebted and grateful.”

Coming back to Badshah, he is one of the top artistes in Bollywood as he has been ruling the charts with is groovy hits like ‘The Humma Song’ from ‘OK Jaanu’, ‘Tareefan’ from ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Kar Gayi Chull’ from ‘Kapoor & Sons’. The rapper will also be making his acting debut as a pop star in Sonakshi Sinha‘s next ‘Khandaani Shafakhana’.