Remember Raveena Tandon and Suneil Shetty’s energetic song Sheher Ki Ladki from Rakshak? They are back with the redux version of the Nineties’ iconic song sung by Badshah and Tulsi Kumar and it has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. The song also features Badshah and Diana Penty.

The latest party number is from Sonakshi Sinha-starrer ‘Khandaani Shafakhana‘. While remixing the popular track by adding some groovy beats and tweaking the lyrics here and there, Badshah incorporated some parts of the original version reminding you just how awesome the ‘Rakshak’ song was.

Without a doubt, Raveena Tandon and Suneil Shetty look absolutely stunning in black edgy outfits. The video will definitely bring a smile on your face.

Watch the song here:

While the song makes your feet tap, the video will hit you with nostalgia as it features Sunil and Raveena grooving to the remixed version of their song.

Badshah, who has sung the track and also features in it, shared the song on social media and wrote: “Swag super tey beats usse bhi upar” Take a look at Badshah’s post here:

‘Khandaani Shafakhana’, featuring Sonakshi alongside Varun Sharma, Annu Kapoor and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in pivotal roles, revolves around a female lead character who confronts the society on the topics of sex and related disorders. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 2.