Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon has now become a grandmother as she brings her daughter Chhaya Tandon’s baby home. The 44-year-old actor’s daughter Chhaya, who was expecting her first child with husband Shawn Mendes, welcomed their little munchkin recently. Raveena took to Instagram to make the big announcement and uploaded pictures of the baby’s homecoming. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Thanking the pantheon almighty. The baby comes home (sic).”

In one of the photos, Chhaya can be seen entering the home with her firstborn. In another photo, the Mohra actor can be seen happily posing with her friends.

Take a look at the pictures here:



Earlier, Raveena has organised a baby shower for her daughter Chhaya Tandon. She also shared the pictures from the baby shower. The pictures show the actor posing with Chhaya and her other daughter Rasha Thadani who helped her hosting the baby shower. Pooja too posted a beautiful note and wrote, “Cheers to the ‘Nani to be’! Many preach unselfish love but @officialraveenatandon you practice it with true passion. Was so touching to see you celebrate the baby shower of your adopted baby with such perfection and care. And @officialrashathadani you were the such a great host, compere and I’m sure a super ‘masi to be’ So so proud of you Ravs.” (sic)



Raveena had adopted Chhaya and Pooja Tandon in the year 1995. Later, when she got married to businessman Anil Thadani, she gave birth to Rasha Thadani and Ranbirvardhan.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actor is busy judging Nach Baliye 9 with Ahmed Khan. The show has been garnering good numbers in terms of TRP and Raveena’s appearance is a hit.