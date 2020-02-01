Flagging off a Twitter war after four airlines banned comedian Kunal Kamra, citizens have called out the hypocrisy of IndiGo, SpiceJet, GoAir and Air India and the latest to voice her opinion on the same is Bollywood diva Raveena Tandon. Giving Republic TV’s news anchor, Arnab Goswami, a taste of his own medicine, Kunal asked him some pertinent questions inside the flight post which he was accused of “heckling.”

In an interview recently, Raveena was asked about her opinion on the incident. She shared, “Ok, I like Kunal Kamra. Does that help? No? That doesn’t help! Actually, personally I don’t like him because he makes very personal and bad jokes but the ban on him was not justified. That I will stand for.”

Days after comedian Kunal Kamra was put on the no-fly list by four airlines, the IndiGo Captain who flew Kunal Kamra and Arnab Goswami asked IndiGo management why the airline didn’t consult him before banning the comedian. Although enraged by the airline’s decision, the captain said that the flying suspension was ‘not shocking’ for him. He further added that pilots have the right to attest to incidents that were similar or worse in nature but were not deemed unruly.

The controversy blared up after Kamra allegedly heckled Arnab Goswami, the editor of Republic TV news channel, on IndiGo’s Mumbai-Lucknow (6E5317) flight recently. “Viewers today want to know if Arnab is a coward or a nationalist. Arnab, this is for the national interest. I am part of the tukde-tukde narrative. You should deflate me. You should take the enemy of the states down. You should make sure that the country is in the safe hands of Narendra Modi. You should fight against dynasts like Rahul Gandhi, who I support, on 10 Tughlaq Lane. Arnab, you should have a reply, Arnab. Arnab, are you a coward or are you a journalist? Are you a coward or are you a journalist or a nationalist? Who are you, Arnab,” he could be heard saying in the video clip.

However, Goswami chose to remain quiet and did not answer back.