Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been dating for around five years now. The duo first met on the sets of 2013 film Fukrey and hit it off instantly. The chemistry grew deeper and they are inseparable now. Neither Richa nor Ali shy away from accepting their relationship or express affection for each other on social media. And they are sure no one feels bothered with their bonding. In an interview with Bollywoodlife, the actor, who’s gearing up for her upcoming film Panga, talked about her parents’ reaction to her relationship with Ali considering they belong to different religions.

Richa clearly stated that there’s no objection from any side to their relationship because his parents understand love. The actor said she believes if you find love, you should keep it without thinking anything else and she found her love in Ali. Richa mentioned that while her father is a Punjabi, her mother is a Bihari and they have a beautiful bond which remains untouched by any sort of discrimination. The actor, who’s always vocal about political and social issues, was quoted saying, “Look, this is India. We are all very mixed. My mother is Bihari whereas my dad is Punjabi and here I am sitting in front of you. If you find love in your life, you are very lucky. So, you should just keep that love and that is worth fighting for. In my case, I don’t think my family would object if we decide to take it to the next level. We will find out.”

Further, explaining how she met Ali and they fell in love, Richa revealed that everything turned out quite organically for them as they never intended to be in love but eventually developed feelings for each other. The actor mentioned that they kept in touch after Fukrey and stayed honest with their feelings. She said she never wanted to date someone from the industry but after being with Ali, she felt there are no rules for the heart.