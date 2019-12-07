Bollywood actors Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif took to social media to offer their condolences on the death of a renowned makeup artiste Subhash Vagal aka Subbu. Anushka shared an emotional post on Instagram where she called him a ‘maestro’. Katrina took to Instagram and shared a black-and-white photograph of herself with Subbu, describing him as an incredible talent.

“A great loss, so unexpected, cannot believe it. Such a incredible talent, the first make-up artist I ever worked with, taught me so many things, by my side for so many shoots — days, weeks, months. It doesn’t seem real, such a gentle kind quiet soul, you never heard him speak about anyone in any way, he could transform your face and bring out beauty u could not see. Gone way too soon, cannot believe we will never have our discussions again. Rest in peace subhu you will be missed,” wrote Katrina.

Anushka posted a set of a few beautiful photographs in which Subbu could be seen at work. She wrote: “He was kind, he was humble, he was gentle and he was brilliant . A maestro, as I always called him. Subbu will always remain one of the most loved and respected make-up artists in the country. He made me look beautiful every time he touched my face with his exceptional skills. And will be remembered for all the beautiful work he has left behind and all the lives he has touched. A wonderful son and brother and a beautiful soul has left us today. May you rest in peace Subbu.” (sic)

Subbu, as he was lovingly called, had worked with almost all Bollywood divas. Apart from being perfect at his craft, he was loved for his warm personality and humble attitude. It is reported that he died of cancer. Subbu’s mother also recently passed away after which he suffered a heart attack but bounced back and started working again.

May his soul rest in peace!