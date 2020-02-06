Actor Rishi Kapoor has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai due to viral fever. As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, the veteran actor returned from Delhi on Tuesday and was shifted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on the same day. His son, actor Ranbir Kapoor, was clicked by the paparazzi outside the hospital as he used a mask while paying a visit to his ailing father.

The report quoted a family insider saying Rishi Kapoor has been doing fine and there’s nothing to worry about. This is the same statement that the actor gave as he returned to Mumbai and tweeted about his health. In his tweets made on Tuesday, February 4, the veteran actor said he wanted to put a rest on the speculations about his health by revealing that he was hospitalised due to a chest infection that could lead to pneumonia but he is feeling better and is soon going to resume work.

Dear family,friends,foes and followers. I have been overwhelmed by all your concern about my health.Thank you. I have been filming in Delhi past 18 days and because of the Pollution and my low count of neutrophils, I caught an infection whereby I had to be hospitalized. (1)….. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 4, 2020

I was running a slight fever and on investigation,Dr.s found a patch which could have lead to pneumonia,was detected and is being cured. People seem to have assumed a lot different. I put to rest all those stories and look forward to entertain and love you. I am now in Mumbai. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 4, 2020

The report quoted the insider saying, “There is no health scare. Rishi ji has just been shifted from a Delhi-based medical facility to one in South Mumbai. It is just a viral fever, nothing to be worried about.”

The rumours about his health began to surface after he didn’t take part in the wedding festivities of Armaan Jain, son of his sister Rima Jain. However, his wife Neetu, and Ranbir, attended the grand wedding reception to bless the newlyweds on Tuesday evening. They were joined by Ranbir’s rumoured girlfriend, Alia Bhatt, at the party.