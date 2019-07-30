Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who is undergoing medical treatment in New York, on Tuesday, completed ten months in the Big Apple.

“Today, 30th July, is ten months here in New York,” Rishi tweeted on Tuesday.

Today, 30th July, is ten months here in NY. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 30, 2019

Throughout his treatment, his wife has remained by his side. Their son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni have been paying regular visits. Several B-Town celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar, and Anupam Kher also paid their visit to the actor and his wife.

In April, his brother elder Randhir Kapoor said Rishi will be back home in a few months, amid reports that he is now “cancer free”.

Rishi Kapoor had earlier told Deccan Chronicle that his wife, Neetu Kapoor, has been like a rock ever since he was diagnosed with the illness. “Neetu has stood by me like a rock. Otherwise, I am too difficult a person to handle as far as food and drink are concerned.” Talking about his kids Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima, he said, “My kids Ranbir and Ridhima have really shouldered my problems.”

In September 2018, when Rishi flew to New York and shared the news on Twitter. He wrote, “Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It’s been 45 years “plus” of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes,I will be back soon!”.

On the professional front, Rishi is all set to return to the Silver Screen with a comedy film Jhootha Kahin Ka which also features Omkar Kapoor, Sunny Singh and Jimmy Sheirgill.