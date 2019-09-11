Actor Rishi Kapoor is finally back from New York after winning the battle against cancer. Now, it looks like he is keeping himself busy with Ganpati Visarjan and is meeting all his old friends back in Mumbai. Recently, the 67-year-old actor visited Neil Nitin Mukesh’s residence on the occasion of Ganpati visarjan. Neil took to Instagram to share pictures from the celebrations. In the photos, Do Dooni Chaar actor can be seen sitting with Neil’s little munchkin daughter Nurvi and his father Nitin Mukesh.

Sharing the pictures, Neil wrote, “Nurvi with both her Daadus (Grand dads). Dearest Chintu uncle visited home today for Ganpati Darshan. All of us are just so happy to have met him and hugged him tight. Welcome back Chintu uncle. God Bless you always. (sic)”

The pictures have surfaced all over the internet and are going viral.

Take a look at the photos here:



Neil has often expressed his love for Rishi Kapoor. On the occasion of Rishi’s birthday, Neil shared the picture where the veteran actor can be seen sitting with the Mukesh family. He captioned the post as, “From playing his junior in a film Vijay to him spreading so much love and positivity at my sangeet, Chintu uncle has always been most loved. Happy Birthday, Chintu uncle. Have a super year. God bless you with all the Happiness. Needless to say, his biggest fan is me. There is not one performance of his that I do not like. From Karz to Heena and all others top the chart for me.”



Rishi, who was diagnosed with cancer last year in September has returned to India now. During his stay in New York, he was visited by Bollywood celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Anupam Kher, Aamir Khan and the Bachchans.