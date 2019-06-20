Rishi Kapoor, currently undergoing medical treatment in New York, recently shared a frame with his “famjam” which included his wife Neetu Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and granddaughter Samara Sahni.

Rishi’s daughter Riddhima took to Instagram to share the picture and captioned it, “#famjam❤️ #nycdiaries🇺🇸#happydaysonly😊#nolookingbacknow.” From Deepika Padukone to Shah Rukh Khan, the veteran actor has had many celebs visiting him over the months.

View this post on Instagram #famjam❤️ #nycdiaries🇺🇸 #happydaysonly😊 #nolookingbacknow A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on Jun 19, 2019 at 11:52am PDT

Rishi Kapoor recently declared himself to be cancer free. A report in DNA suggested that Rishi and Neetu Kapoor will be back in September this year after the actor is fully recovered. The report mentioned, “A source tells us that the veteran artiste is on his way to recovery and will be returning to India this September”.

Rishi had earlier told Deccan Chronicle that his wife, Neetu Kapoor, has been like a rock ever since he was diagnosed with the illness. “Neetu has stood by me like a rock. Otherwise I am too difficult a person to handle as far as food and drink are concerned.” Talking about his kids Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima, he said, “My kids Ranbir and Ridhima have really shouldered my problems.”

In September 2018, when Rishi left the country he took to Twitter to announce the news and wrote, “Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It’s been 45 years “plus” of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes,I will be back soon!.”.