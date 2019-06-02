Rishi Kapoor traveled to New York last year in September and has stayed there for more than eight months now. The actor is getting desperate to return to India and also shared a post revealing the same. On his father Raj Kapoor‘s 31st death anniversary, Rishi shared a tweet with a painted picture of his father from the most iconic film Mera Naam Joker (1970) and another a childhood picture of himself with his father.

“But we will always be yours! Khyber 14 1924 (Peshawar )- June 2 1988 (New Delhi),” he tweeted.

Shatrughan Sinha who has worked with Raj Kapoor in Khaan Dost (1976) also paid his tribute by sharing a heartfelt post and wrote, “Floral tributes, remembrances, salutes for the exceptionally powerful actor, director in the history of Indian Cinema #RajKapoor. He established himself at an extremely young age with his own studio & debut film ‘Aag’ as a director. He was known for his ostentatious style of film”.

From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone, celebrities have been traveling to New York to visit Rishi Kapoor.

Earlier, he urged PM Narendra Modi and other important ministers in his cabinet to work on having free education, medicine and pension in India. He took to Twitter and wrote, “My sincerest wish, desire and request to the re-elected BJP, Arun Jaitley, Smriti Irani and the honourable PM Narendra Modiji… Please work upon getting India free education, medical, pension… It’s difficult but if you start working on today, we will achieve it one day.” (sic)