Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who is currently in New York for medical treatment, recently sent his best wishes to Javed Jaaferi’s son Meezaan Jaaferi for his debut film Malaal.

Rishi, an avid social media user, took to Twitter to wish the newcomer and wrote, “New star. Wishing Jagdeep sahab’s grandson, Jaaved Jaaferi’s son, the third generation actor – Meezaan, all the very best on his debut film ‘Malaal’. God bless and all the best. Blessings”.

Directed by Mangesh Hadawale, Malaal also features filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece Sharmin Segal, who is also making her acting debut in Bollywood with the film.

Rishi, on the other hand, is all set to return to the Silver Screen with Jhootha Kahin Ka. The first poster of the film released last month and it features Rishi, Omkar Kapoor, Sunny Singh and Jimmy Sheirgill.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan recently visited Neetu and Rishi in New York. A picture of Ranbir and Alia posing with the Bachchan family and his parents recently took the internet by storm. Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to share the pictures and captioned it, “Your family is your whole world ❤️ so so many LOVES in these beautiful moments 🙏🤗🥰”.

Rishi Kapoor had earlier told Deccan Chronicle that his wife, Neetu Kapoor, has been like a rock ever since he was diagnosed with the illness. “Neetu has stood by me like a rock. Otherwise, I am too difficult a person to handle as far as food and drink are concerned.” Talking about his kids Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima, he said, “My kids Ranbir and Ridhima have really shouldered my problems.”

In September 2018, when Rishi flew to New York and shared the news on Twitter. He wrote, “Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It’s been 45 years “plus” of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes,I will be back soon!”.