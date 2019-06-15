Flocked by celebrity friends not just from India but also from Pakistan, veteran Bollywood actors Rishi Kapoor and wife Neetu Kapoor have been flooding the Internet with latest pictures of well-wishers. While Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane and her friend Khatija recently dropped in to meet the duo, they were also visited by the team of 102 Not Out, apart from other industry names.

With so many good wishes in his favour, Rishi was but to recover speedily and so the latest news tells. Giving Mumbai Mirror an update on his health, Rishi shared, “Yes, I am trying to return by August-end, depending on what the doctors at the hospital say. I have recovered well and I am feeling good. Must be 100% fit by the time I am back.” A source close to the actor revealed that he is 100% cancer-free now and is regularly visiting the hospital apart from being allowed to eat the food of his choice.

Rishi had earlier told Deccan Chronicle that his wife, Neetu Kapoor, has been like a rock ever since he was diagnosed with the illness. “Neetu has stood by me like a rock. Otherwise, I am too difficult a person to handle as far as food and drink are concerned.” Talking about his kids Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima, he said, “My kids Ranbir and Ridhima have really shouldered my problems.”

In September 2018, when Rishi left the country he took to Twitter to announce the news and wrote, “Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It’s been 45 years “plus” of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!.”