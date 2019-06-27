Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor who flew to New York last year for his cancer treatment is all set to return to the Silver Screen with Jhootha Kahin Ka. The first poster of the film is out which features Rishi, Omkar Kapoor, Sunny Singh and Jimmy Sheirgill.

Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news by sharing the poster on Twitter and wrote, “Rishi Kapoor returns to cinema halls on 19 July 2019… First look poster of # JhoothaKahinKa… Costars Omkar Kapoor, Sunny Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Lillete Dubey and Manoj Joshi… Directed by Smeep Kang… 19 July 2019 release..” Rishi in the film will be playing the role of Omkar’s father who pays his son a surprise visit and gets bemused to see the way the boys are living.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan recently visited Neetu and Rishi in New York. A picture of Ranbir and Alia posing with the Bachchan family and his parents recently took the internet by storm. Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to share the pictures and captioned it, “Your family is your whole world ❤️ so so many LOVES in these beautiful moments 🙏🤗🥰”.

Rishi Kapoor had earlier told Deccan Chronicle that his wife, Neetu Kapoor, has been like a rock ever since he was diagnosed with the illness. “Neetu has stood by me like a rock. Otherwise, I am too difficult a person to handle as far as food and drink are concerned.” Talking about his kids Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima, he said, “My kids Ranbir and Ridhima have really shouldered my problems.”

In September 2018, when Rishi flew to New York and shared the news on Twitter. He wrote, “Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It’s been 45 years “plus” of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes,I will be back soon!”.

On the professional front, the couple will soon be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastrawhich also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.