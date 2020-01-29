Forget three-months-old, a wide-eyed expression is what we still would give if the legendary singer, Lata Mangeshkar, blessed us with her presence now as she did to Rishi Kapoor back in his toddler days. Much as it is weird to imagine the yesteryear Bollywood heartthrob that young, Rishi himself shared the throwback picture and set fans gushing.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Rishi shared the monochromic picture featuring a young Lata, clad in a saree and adorable little Rishi in her arms. The wide-eyed expression on Rishi Kapoor’s face looks priceless and will instantly set your hearts melting. He captioned the picture, “Namaste Lata ji! Aapke aashirwad se mujhe apni do ya teen mahine wali picture mil gayi. Sada apka aashirwad raha hai mujh par. Bahut, bahut dhanyawad. Kya main duniya ko bata sakta hun ye picture Twitter pe daal ke? Ek beshkeemti picture hai mere liye. (Through your blessings, I chanced upon this picture from the time when I was 1 or 2-months-old. You blessings have always been with me. Thank you so much. Can I tell that to the world by sharing this picture on Twitter? This picture is priceless for me)” sic.

On the professional front, actors Deepika Padukone and Rishi Kapoor have been roped in for the Indian adaptation of Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro starrer 2015 comedy-drama ‘The Intern’. Deepika had taken to Twitter to announce her next project which is an official Hindi remake of the 2015 Hollywood film. While she will act in it as well as co-produce by stepping into Anne Hathaway’s shoes, Rishi Kapoor will play the role originally essayed by Robert De Niro.

Produced by Azure Entertainment, Ka Productions, and Warner Brothers, the movie will hit the theatres next year.