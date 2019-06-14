Rishi Kapoor who is New York with his wife Neetu Kapoor for his treatment recently had two close visitors. From Deepika Padukone to Shah Rukh Khan, the veteran actor has had many celebs visiting him over the months. Recently, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and granddaughter Samara Sahni visited him and Neetu.

The family celebrated the special occasion by going out for some fancy French dinner. Author and food critic Rashmi Uday Singh also joined them for the dinner and shared pictures with the Kapoor family on Instagram. Sharing the photos on Instagram, she captioned her album: “Rocking with the charmer and original rock-star Rishi Kapoor. Forever gorgeous three generations Neetu, Riddhima and Samara over a memorable dinner by brilliant chef Ashfer Biju at Perrine”.

Rishi Kapoor recently declared himself to be cancer free. A report in DNA suggested that Rishi and Neetu Kapoor will be back in September this year after the actor is fully recovered. The report mentioned, “A source tells us that the veteran artiste is on his way to recovery and will be returning to India this September”.

Rishi had earlier told Deccan Chronicle that his wife, Neetu Kapoor, has been like a rock ever since he was diagnosed with the illness. “Neetu has stood by me like a rock. Otherwise I am too difficult a person to handle as far as food and drink are concerned.” Talking about his kids Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima, he said, “My kids Ranbir and Ridhima have really shouldered my problems.”

In September 2018, when Rishi left the country he took to Twitter to announce the news and wrote, “Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It’s been 45 years “plus” of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes,I will be back soon!.”.