Several media reports suggested that actor Rishi Kapoor was admitted to a hospital in Delhi. Now, the actor himself cleared the air around the news and revealed that he was being treated for an infection and there’s nothing to worry about. The senior member of the Kapoor family talked to news agency PTI and said he was admitted due to an infection and there’s nothing serious about it. The actor was quoted saying, “I have had an infection which I am getting treated. Nothing dramatic. Pollution got me I guess.”

The news of Kapoor’s ill health broke out when none of his family members was spotted at the Mehendi function of Armaan Jain that happened on Saturday evening in Mumbai. Pinkvilla had reported that the actor and his family were at the hospital in Delhi to keep a check on his health. Ranbir Kapoor, who was expected to perform at Armaan’s pre-wedding function, stepped out at the last minute to fly out to Delhi. His rumoured girlfriend, Alia Bhatt, too, joined him and they were clicked together at the Mumbai airport in the evening on Saturday.

Later, pictures of various celebrities attending Armaan’s Mehendi were shared on social media. Along with Ranbir, Neetu and Rishi Kapoor, Armaan’s other cousin – Kareena Kapoor Khan, was also missed from the event. The actor was performing her professional duties by walking the ramp as showstopper for Manish Malhotra’s fashion show.

Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Suniel Shetty, Boney Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Tina Ambani-Anil Ambani, Ritesh Sidhwani and Shweta Bachchan Nanda were a few guests clicked at Armaan’s Mehendi.