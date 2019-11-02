As Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh’s Housefull 4 continued to rule the box office with a milestone of reaching Rs 150 crore, Riteish’s adorable kids Riaan And Rahyl tried their leg at the famous Bala Challenge. The cute video shows the actor dancing in the middle of his two cute sons. Riaan and Rahyl are seen dressed as cubs and along with them, Riteish is also wearing a lion mask on his head. And, the three can be seen having fun in the video. Genelia is the one recording the beautiful moment of the three.

Rahyl accepts his Baba’s challenge as a Halloween cub. “As Housefull 4 approaches the 150 cr mark – time to do the Bala Challenge with my Halloween cubs Riaan and Rahyl – mommy Genelia D’Souza shoots the video,” Riteish captioned his post.

A Box Office India report claimed Housefull 4 showed brilliant performance on the eighth day of the release, collecting Rs 8 crore on the second Friday. This makes Housefull 4 stand at a total of Rs 149 crore at the domestic ticket windows.

Watch the viral video of Riteish Deshmukh with his sons Riaan and Rahyl:

Written and directed by Farhad Samji, Housefull 4 is set in two timelines and also stars Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Chunky Panday, Pooja Hegde, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol and Johnny Lever. The film is based on reincarnation and spans 600 years from 1419 to 2019.