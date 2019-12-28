It’s been a year to Rohit Shetty‘s Simmba and his team is celebrating the film that added Ranveer Singh to his cop-universe after Ajay Devgn‘s Singham. To mark the day, Rohit released a clip that gives a glimpse of his upcoming film – Sooryavanshi featuring Akshay Kumar as the third cop from his enticing universe. A glimpse of the ultimate reunion of the three tough cops can be seen in the video that begins by showing Ajay and Ranveer in a scene from Simmba.

The climax of Sooryavanshi has Akshay’s character teaming up with Ajay as Singham and Ranveer as Singham to fight the villain and the three actors can be seen in-action for a blink moment in the video. Revealing that Sooryavanshi is hitting the theatres on March 27, Rohit himself took to Instagram and posted the video mentioning about ‘the end’ in the caption. His post read, “Celebrating One year of SIMMBA PS : Watch the video but Don’t reveal the end 😉 🚨 🚨 🚨” (sic)

Even Sara Ali Khan, who played the female lead in the film, turned nostalgic over her second film completing a year already. She also took to Instagram to share the same video and thanked Rohit and others for making her a part of the film. She mentioned Ranveer and expressed how he is always going to remain his Simmba for life. The caption on Sara’s post read, “1 year of Simmba 🦁 🤗💛🧡❤️

Thank you Rohit sir for this opportunity- and for supporting me constantly. And @ranveersingh you’ll always be Simmba for me, because you truly are the king of the jungle 🌳🦁” (sic)

Simmba had Ranveer in the character of a corrupt cop who turns disciplined and begins to perform his duty with utmost rigour after a woman, whom he addresses as his sister, gets raped by the brother of an influential man in the city. How a planned killing of the rapists by police is made to look like an encounter is what defines the crux of the story. The entry of Bajirao Singham as the special investigative officer in the case adds to the climax. The film worked fabulously at the Box Office and the story contributed to the ongoing debate around granting the death penalty for rapists in the country.