Janhvi Kapoor is currently in Uttarakhand shooting for her upcoming film RoohiAfza. Her sister Khushi Kapoor and friends have also joined her and are now having a gala time in the hills. Janhvi shared pictures posing with her sister and friends with mountains in the backdrop.

In the photos shared, Janhvi can be seen keeping it casual in a pink t-shirt which she teamed with black tights and sneakers. Khushi donned a white t-shirt with f.r.i.e.n.d.s printed on it and paired with loose pants and sneakers. In one of the stills, the adorable sister duo posed with a river flowing in the background.

A few days ago, her first look from RoohiAfza got leaked. In the viral pictures, Janhvi can be seen dressed as a small town girl in salwar suit with a grey sweater. With no makeup and a brown bag, Janhvi looked beautiful.

Janhvi recently attended the first edition of the Grazia Millennial Awards, where she talked about her film and said, “The shooting of the film has been going on really well. Whether you call me superstitious or old-fashioned, I feel if you talk more about your film, it will catch the evil’s eye”.

“So, I will not speak much about the film. I feel fortunate to be part of this film and to be working with people who are involved in the film,” she added.

Earlier this month, Janhvi took to Instagram to share a picture of her film RoohiAfza’s clapboard and captioned it, “Karne aa rahein hai aapke attention ko qabza, aaj se shuru hoti hai #RoohiAfza!”.