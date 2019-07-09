Janhvi Kapoor has won hearts of many with her performance in her debut film Dhadak where she was seen with Ishaan Khatter. Janhvi has many projects in her kitty and one of them is RoohiAfza alongside Rajkummar Rao. Janhvi was recently in Manali shooting for RoohiAfza talking about her young fan followers there, Janhvi mentioned that local kids left notes on her hotel door.

A report in Mumbai Mirror suggested that Janhvi received a lot of unexpected visitors in her hotel in Manali. Local kids left adorable notes on her hotel door. One of her little fans wrote, “Hi Janvi Mam. We want to meet you as soon as possible. We are your big fans. We kids are very excited to meet you (sic)”.

Reports have been doing the rounds that Janhvi Kapoor will be playing Kartik Aaryan’s sister in Dostana 2. Pinkvilla quoted a source close as saying, “Kartik and Janhvi are not paired opposite each other in Dostana 2. In fact, they are playing siblings in the film. This is a new brother-sister pairing that KJo is introducing with the movie”.

A few days ago, her first look from RoohiAfza got leaked. In the viral pictures, Janhvi can be seen dressed as a small town girl in salwar suit with a grey sweater. With no makeup and a brown bag, Janhvi looked beautiful.

Janhvi recently attended the first edition of the Grazia Millennial Awards, where she talked about her film and said, “The shooting of the film has been going on really well. Whether you call me superstitious or old-fashioned, I feel if you talk more about your film, it will catch the evil’s eye”.

“So, I will not speak much about the film. I feel fortunate to be part of this film and to be working with people who are involved in the film,” she added.