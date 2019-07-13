Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor will soon be seen sharing screen space in RoohiAfza. While Rajkummar Rao has already left audiences awestruck with his amazing acting skills, Janhvi won hearts of many with her debut film Dhadak. Recently, Rajkummar praised his co-star Janhvi and called her “phenomenal”.
Rajkummar told Pinkvilla, “Janhvi is phenomenal. She is such a sincere and hardworking actor. I think what we have seen of her in Dhadak is just a hint of her talent, she is way more talented than that.”
Earlier, her first look from RoohiAfza got leaked. In the viral pictures, Janhvi can be seen dressed as a small town girl in salwar suit with a grey sweater. With no makeup and a brown bag, Janhvi looked beautiful.
Janhvi recently attended the first edition of the Grazia Millennial Awards, where she talked about her film and said, “The shooting of the film has been going on really well. Whether you call me superstitious or old-fashioned, I feel if you talk more about your film, it will catch the evil’s eye”.
“So, I will not speak much about the film. I feel fortunate to be part of this film and to be working with people who are involved in the film,” she added.
Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the film is being directed by debutant Hardik Mehta. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the film is slated to release on March 20, 2020.