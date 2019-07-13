Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor will soon be seen sharing screen space in RoohiAfza. While Rajkummar Rao has already left audiences awestruck with his amazing acting skills, Janhvi won hearts of many with her debut film Dhadak. Recently, Rajkummar praised his co-star Janhvi and called her “phenomenal”.

Rajkummar told Pinkvilla, “Janhvi is phenomenal. She is such a sincere and hardworking actor. I think what we have seen of her in Dhadak is just a hint of her talent, she is way more talented than that.”

View this post on Instagram 🕡🕟🕖🕙 A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Mar 30, 2019 at 8:36am PDT

Earlier, her first look from RoohiAfza got leaked. In the viral pictures, Janhvi can be seen dressed as a small town girl in salwar suit with a grey sweater. With no makeup and a brown bag, Janhvi looked beautiful.