Roxette singer Marie Fredriksson has died at the age of 61 after suffering from cancer for 17 long years. The Swedish star gained global fame in the 1990s with hit songs such as Joyride, The Look, It Must Have Been Love from the film Pretty Woman. The singer took her last breath on Monday, December 9, 2019.

Her bandmate Per Gessle paid tribute to the singer and said, “You were the most wonderful friend for over 40 years. Things will never be the same. You were an outstanding musician, a master of the voice, an amazing performer. Thanks for painting my black and white songs in the most beautiful colours. You were the most wonderful friend for over 40 years. I’m proud, honoured and happy to have been able to share so much of your time, talent, warmth, generosity and sense of humour. All my love goes out to you and your family.”

Fredriksson was first diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2002, after she collapsed in her kitchen post-workout. The tumour affected in vision in the right eye but after three years of treatment, she made her comeback and toured successfully with Roxette from 2008 to 2016. However, her cancer returned and her family confirmed that she has died following a recurrence of her previous illness earlier this week.

Marie Fredriksson’s family announced the sad news in writing which reads, “It is with great sadness that we have to announce that one of our biggest and most beloved artists is gone.”

She is survived by her husband Mikael Bolyos and their two children Inez Josefin and Oscar.