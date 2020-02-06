Rumoured couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were clicked by the paparazzi outside Karan Johar‘s house on Wednesday night. There are strong speculations around their relationship but the duo has always been conscious about not making it official yet. They neither gave joint appearances nor got clicked together.

It was KJo’s twins – Yash and Roohi’s birthday and the director had a little get together at his place last night. Both Kiara and Sidharth were a part of the same house party along with others like Natasha Poonawalla, Shweta Bachchan, Gauri Khan and Maheep Kapoor. Kiara and Sidharth arrived in separate cars to avoid giving any fuel to the fire. The duo was dressed up casually for the party. While Kiara wore a Balmain white top and a basic pair of denim, it was a blue checkered shirt for Sidharth. Check out the pictures here:

The two popular stars also attended Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra‘s wedding reception that happened on Tuesday evening. Both Kiara and Sidharth arrived separately and avoided being clicked together.

While the rumours about their relationship were rife for a long while, the buzz got stronger after the two went out to celebrate New Year together. Even though they were careful to not put out any picture together on social media, Sidharth and Kiara’s separate Instagram photos featured the same locations at the same time. The duo was also clicked together while jetting out of the Mumbai airport. However, they didn’t pose for the paparazzi.

