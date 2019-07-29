Ankita Bhattacharyya from Gobardanga, North 24 Pargana was announced the winner of Zee TV Bangla’s singing-based reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa on Sunday and was presented with Rs. 2 lakh, a car and trophy along with other prizes. Popular singer Sukhwinder Singh was also present at the Grand Finale of the show as a guest.

Ankita burst into tears after hearing her name and appeared quite elated after winning the title. While talking about her experience, Ankita told Times of India, “I still can’t believe that I have won. All the other participants were so talented. When my name was announced, I couldn’t believe my ears.”

Gourab Sarkar and Singdhajit Bhowmik from Sa Re Ga Ma Pa have been declared jointly as the second runner – ups while Preetam Roy and Nobel have been able to grab the third position.

Take a look at Ankita’s pictures:

Praising Ankita’s performance, judge Sukhwinder Singh said, “Some people come to win the show. Some win the title by singing.”

The youngest participant Suman Majumder was awarded with ‘Kalika Prasad Bhattacharya memorial award’.