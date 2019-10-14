Do you remember Azmat Hussain, the winner of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs 2011? He was recently seen in a promo video of Indian Idol 11 where he has come for the audition and had revealed how his life turned upside down post he attained fame at such a young age. Azmat also said how badly he was a drug addict once and had even left singing.

He won the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs eight years ago, which is a big-time and the clip shared by Sony TV is going viral for all the right reasons across the internet.

In the video, as Azmat Hussain entered the stage, judge Neha Kakkar recognized him immediately and other judges were surprised to know that he was already a winner of other reality show. When asked about his journey, Azmat revealed how even after winning the show he was hardly making his ends meet as his voice changed after growing old. He also revealed he was in the bad company of friends who never wanted him to be successful and was a drug addict once and had even left singing.

Azmat Hussain also added that he started hating his voice and even stopped singing. “I did a lot of shows after winning the show. I was earning money but still could not make ends meet. Then I thought maybe I should do something again but my voice started to change with age. Then people heard me and said ‘How is he singing? He is singing bad’. They started saying that I was no good anymore. After that, I went into depression and quit singing entirely,” Azmat said.

Watch Azmat’s heart-touching video:

Kyun kar raha tha #Azmat gaane se inkaar? Kya woh sun payega uske andar ke talent ki pukaar? Watch #IndianIdol every Sat-Sun at 8 PM. #EkDeshEkAwaaz pic.twitter.com/glKBxG8lDK — Sony TV (@SonyTV) October 12, 2019

Vishal Dadlani even supported him and tweeted, “We will do whatever we can to encourage him, this I promise you. The vocal coaches at Indian Idol will definitely help #Azmat find his voice again, and we will try to help him recover his love for music.”

Also, watch Azmat’s Lil Champ video here: