Superstar Prabhas & Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho is all set to release tomorrow, i.e. August 30 and fans claim that the mega-budget venture will be an action blockbuster. Just a day before the release, there’s massive hype surrounding it not just in India but worldwide. The advance booking for the film has started in full force.

The Hindi version of Saaho has taken a strong start as it has already done the pre-release business of whopping Rs 12 crore. Can you imagine? It has received a booming response in the markets of Mumbai and Delhi. The film has surpassed the numbers of Kabir Singh, Mission Mangal and Bharat. However, Telugu 2D, Tamil and Malayalam shows are yet to get an audience response.

The action thriller film is made on an extravagant budget of Rs 350 crore and will be rolled out on nearly 4500 screens across the country. The movie will be released in four languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. Saaho has been shot extensively in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Austria.

According to a report published in Money Control, distributors have been asked to charge high rates for Saaho for the opening three days, which according to certain film trade experts is because of the film’s high budget. The report states it is because of the pressure of making records in the opening days.

Saaho has been written and directed by Sujeeth.