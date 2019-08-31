Actors Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho has done a fabulous business on its first day at the Box Office. As expected, the opening day numbers of the Sujeeth-directorial are big. The Hindi version of the film has collected Rs 24.40 crore on its day one at the ticket window, falling at par with the audience’s expectations and making the most of the hype the film generated before its release.

This is Prabhas’ second screen outing after Baahubali: The Conclusion (Baahubali 2) that registered a thunderous Box Office earning in the year 2017. The fans’ excitement doubled up after the trailer of Saaho showed Prabhas performing some larger-than-life action in the film, the way he was shown performing in the SS Rajamouli-directorial.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh released the first-day figures of Saaho on Twitter. He wrote, “#Saaho has a superb Day 1… Prabhas’ superstardom post #Baahubali2 + hype surrounding the biggie + excellent advance bookings ensured fantastic numbers… Day 2 and 3 biz crucial to pack a solid weekend total… Fri ₹ 24.40 cr Nett BOC. India biz. #Hindi version.” (sic)

#Saaho has a superb Day 1… Prabhas’ superstardom post #Baahubali2 + hype surrounding the biggie + excellent advance bookings ensured fantastic numbers… Day 2 and 3 biz crucial to pack a solid weekend total… Fri ₹ 24.40 cr Nett BOC. India biz. #Hindi version. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 31, 2019

The Hindi version of Saaho has emerged as the third biggest opener at the Box Office after Bharat that earned an amount of Rs 42.30 crore (extended weekend) and Mission Mangal that went on to garner Rs 29.16 crore on its first day. The other films in the list of top five biggest Hindi openers this year include Kalank (Rs 21.60 cr) and Kesari (Rs 21.06 cr).

The total nett collection of the film (all languages) is around Rs 95 crore. Trade analyst Sumit Kadel made a tweet in the same respect and wrote, “#Saaho Day-1 All India – ₹ 95 cr nett. Gross- ₹ 109.25 cr. Hindi Biz ( 25 cr nett appx) HISTORIC opening, only next to #Baahubali2 .” (sic)

The second-day collection (Saturday) of Saaho is also believed to be massive. The opening weekend collection of the film is going to be bigger than expectations – and all this when the film hasn’t received good reviews by the critics. Watch out!