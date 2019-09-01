Filmmaker Sujeeth’s latest directorial Saaho began on a fabulous run at the Box Office. After fetching Rs 24.40 crore on its first day, the Hindi version of Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer minted Rs 25.30 crore on its second day at the ticket window. This takes the total collection of the film in Hindi language to Rs 49.60 crore, which also means that Sunday will take the total to cross Rs 70 crore at the Box Office. The first weekend of the Hindi version of Saaho is expected to be wrapped around Rs 70 crore.

The film received negative reviews but the hype around its release didn’t let the Prabhas-charm die and the audience flocked to theatres in large numbers. However, the real test will begin from Monday onwards that will reveal if the film is going to survive long at the Box Office.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest figures of Saaho on Twitter and wrote, “#Saaho is outstanding on Day 2… Brand #Prabhas – who enjoys PAN India popularity – is attracting moviegoers in large numbers… Eyes ₹ 70 cr+ weekend, a fantastic 3-day total… Fri 24.40 cr, Sat 25.20 cr. Total: ₹ 49.60 cr Nett BOC. India biz. #Hindi version.” (sic)

As per another business critic Sumit Kadel, the film neared the benchmark of Rs 150 crore at the Box Office after its second day in all languages. He wrote, “#Saaho Day-2 (Saturday) – ₹ 52 cr nett all India nett biz (All language) Total Day-2 biz- ₹ 147 cr nett . Gross- ₹ 167 cr” (sic)

A few dialogues and scenes in Saaho also led to viral memes on Twitter on Saturday. Expectations were high from Prabhas’ next film after he gave a stupendous performance in Baahubali 2. His audience are happy that the actor chose to do an out-and-out action entertainer after the success of the SS Rajamouli-directorial.