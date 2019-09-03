Actors Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho has performed well on its day four. First Monday for any film is the real test at the Box Office and seems like Saaho is going to fare good post-Monday as well. The fourth-day collection of the Hindi version of the Sujeeth-directorial is recorded as around Rs 11 crore, which means the film has recorded a total of Rs 90 crore (approx) by the end of its fourth day at the Box Office in its Hindi version.

The first-weekend collection of the Hindi version of Saaho registered an earning of Rs 79.08 crore, with Sunday bringing in the highest number so far. The film collected Rs 29.48 crore on its third day, after registering an opening of Rs 24.40 crore on Friday and raking in Rs 25.20 crore on Saturday.

Now, with Monday bringing in Rs 11 crore (approx), the Hindi version of Saaho is expected to reach the benchmark of Rs 100 crore by the end of Wednesday. On the other hand, the collection of Saaho in all languages has already crossed the benchmark of Rs 150 crore at the Box Office. By the end of Saturday, the film had garnered Rs 147 crore at the ticket window in all languages. The official figures are not revealed.

Setting a record for Prabhas, the Hindi version of Saaho has emerged as the third-highest weekend opener for the actor. The other two films on the list are Baahubali: The Conclusion and Baahubali: The Beginning. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about the same and mentioned, “#Prabhas versus #Prabhas [opening weekend biz]…

2015: #Baahubali ₹ 22.35 cr

2017: #Baahubali2 ₹ 128 cr

2019: #Saaho ₹ 79.08 cr

Nett BOC. India biz. #Hindi version.” (sic)

