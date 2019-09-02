Actors Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho has hit the ball out of the park with its first weekend collections. The Hindi version of the film alone has garnered a smashing Rs 79.08 crore at the Box Office in its opening weekend. The buzz around the film was superbly high and that got translated into numbers. The Sunday, third-day collection of the Hindi version of Sujeeth-directorial was 29.48 crore – highest in three days from its release. The Box Office breakup of Saaho’s first-weekend goes like:

Friday: Rs 24.40 crore

Saturday: Rs 25.20 crore

Sunday: Rs 29.48 crore

Total: 79.08 crore

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh praised the terrific opening-weekend run of Saaho on Twitter and wrote, “#Saaho sets the BO on 🔥🔥🔥… Shows big gains on Day 3… Packs a phenomenal total in its opening weekend… North and East India are exceptional, other circuits fantastic too… Fri 24.40 cr, Sat 25.20 cr, Sun 29.48 cr. Total: ₹ 79.08 cr Nett BOC. India biz. #Hindi version.”

Notably, the Hindi version of Saaho has emerged as the top third film (Hindi language) for Prabhas in terms of the opening-weekend collection at the Box Office. The first two being Baahubali: The Conclusion (Baahubali 2) at a huge Rs 128 crore in the year 2017 and Baahubali: The Beginning (Baahubali 1) at Rs 22.35 crore in the year 2015.

The first-weekend collection of Saaho in all languages is expected to be around Rs 200 crore. The official figures are yet to be out.