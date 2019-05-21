Actor Prabhas has launched the first official poster of his upcoming film Saaho. The trilingual film is an action drama directed by Sujeeth. It features Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, Jackie Shroff and Evelyn Sharma in important roles. The first poster of Saaho features Prabhas in an intense closeup look. The actor wears a black leather jacket, a pair of striking yellow glasses as he looks straight into the camera with those ‘guess-what’s-going-on-my-mind’ expression on his face.

Prabhas revealed the poster on social media after creating a lot of buzz around it. He first shared with his fans that he was going to bring something special for them soon. Then today, he took to social media again and unveiled the official poster of the film with the release date, thereby creating a frenzy around his look. He posted on Instagram, “Here it is darlings, for all of you… The new official poster of my next film Saaho. See you in theatres on 15th August! 😎 #15AugWithSaaho” (sic)

Even Shraddha Kapoor shared the film poster and asked her fans to ‘say Saaho’ this Independence Day. Here’s her post:

As it hits the theatres on August 15 this year, Saaho is going to face a big Box Office clash with two other anticipated films – Batla House and Mission Mangal. This means that the audience are up for a cinematic treat on this Independence Day as three popular action stars in the country – Akshay Kumar (Mission Mangal), John Abraham (Batla House) and Prabhas (Saaho) will be seen battling it out at the Box Office on August 15.

Earlier, a teaser of Saaho was released that gave a glimpse of Shraddha’s character. The actor could be seen performing some serious stunts on-screen.