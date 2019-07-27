Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas are gearing up for the release of their next action film Saaho. Reports suggest that two International directors Pen Zhang and Kenny Bates were brought on board for the fight and chopper scenes.

White Pen directed the Abu Dhabi action scenes, Kenny created the chopper scene. Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, “It involved helicopter stunts and we had planned to shoot it in India. But it was difficult getting permission, so the team flew to Europe where an Italian military helicopter was sourced. Experts were on the sets throughout the shoot to ensure that safety measures were in place.”

Yesterday, the makers dropped an intriguing action poster from the film which features Prabhas and Shraddha in their badass avatars. In one side of the poster can be seen Shraddha and Prabhas fighting enemies with their guns and on the other, a group of armed men trying to fight the lead actors.

Prabhas, who has been keeping his fans updated with everything related to the film, shared the new poster on Instagram and captioned it, “Hi Darlings! Hope you liked this action poster.. #Saahocoming on 30th August !#SaahoOnAugust30.”

The film offers a variety of spine-chilling action sequences, starting from Baahubali actor Prabhas standing at the edge of a tall building and firing bullets to performing stunts on the road on a speeding bike, which will surely keep the audiences glued to their seats.

Actors like Mahesh Manjrekar, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Murli Sharma, and Chunky Panday will be seen in never-before-seen avatars.

Shraddha and Prabhas will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Saaho.

The film is being shot in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi simultaneously at a number of stunning locations in and out of the country and is slated to hit the theatres on Independence Day(Aug 15) this year.