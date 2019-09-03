Director Sujeeth’s latest film Saaho has again been accused of plagiarism. This time, by French director Jerome Salle. The filmmaker took to social media to call out the makers of Saaho for allegedly copying his film titled Largo Winch, which apparently didn’t do well at the Box Office.

The Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer is reported to be a copy of Hollywood film Largo Winch helmed by Salle. Many fans pointed out that the plot of the Indian movie and Largo Winch are similar and is a ‘blatant copy’. “It seems this second “freemake” of Largo Winch is as bad as the first one. So please Telugu directors, if you steal my work, at least do it properly? And as my ‘Indian career’ tweet was of course ironic, I’m sorry but I’m not gonna be able to help (sic.),” Salle tweeted.

It seems this second “freemake” of Largo Winch is as bad as the first one. So please Telugu directors, if you steal my work, at least do it properly? And as my “Indian career” tweet was of course ironic, I’m sorry but I’m not gonna be able to help. https://t.co/DWpQJ8Vyi0 — Jérôme Salle (@Jerome_Salle) September 1, 2019

Earlier, actor Lisa Ray accused the makers of Saaho of plagiarism for copying the artwork of Shilo in one of their songs titled Baby Won’t You Tell Me. The actor wrote a lengthy post on Facebook and posted the pictures of two stills that had a strikingly same pink background.

At the Box Office, Saaho is earning a good business. The Hindi version of the film has collected over Rs 90 crore while the collection in all languages stands at over Rs 150 crore. The film, which has been directed by Sujeeth, also stars Mahesh Manjrekar, Mandira Bedi, Murli Sharma, Jackie Shroff and Neil Nitin Mukesh in important roles.