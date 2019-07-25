The makers of Saaho dropped a new intriguing poster of the film which features Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas in their badass avatars. In one side of the poster can be seen Shraddha and Prabhas with their guns and black outfits and on the other, a group of armed men trying to fight the lead actors.

Prabhas, who has been keeping the fans updated with everything related to the film, shared the poster on Instagram and captioned it, “Hi Darlings! Hope you liked this action poster.. #Saahocoming on 30th August !#SaahoOnAugust30.”

The makers of the film recently dropped a romantic poster featuring Shraddha and Prabhas. In the still, the actors can be seen lost in each other eyes. Prabhas took to Instagram to share the poster and captioned it, “Darlings, we are coming to get you on 30th August, 2019 ! Be ready!“.

The film offers a variety of spine-chilling action sequences, starting from Baahubali actor Prabhas standing at the edge of a tall building and firing bullets to performing stunts on the road on a speeding bike, which will surely keep the audiences glued to their seats.

Actors like Mahesh Manjrekar, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Murli Sharma, and Chunky Panday will be seen in never-before-seen avatars.

Shraddha and Prabhas will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Saaho.

The film is being shot in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi simultaneously at a number of stunning locations in and out of the country and is slated to hit the theatres on Independence Day(Aug 15) this year.