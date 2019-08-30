As has been happening with many of the newly released movies, Saaho too has fallen prey to piracy, with Tamilrockers leaking it online within hours of its theatrical release. Starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, the much-awaited action thriller was released on August 30 after much hype.

Saaho was directed by Sujeeth and produced by Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Bhushan Kumar under their respective banners of UV Creations and T-Series, the movie was described as ‘unbearable’ by movie critic Taran Adarsh, who also tweeted his views about it.

#OneWordReview…#Saaho: UNBEARABLE.

Rating: ⭐️½

A colossal waste of talent, big money and opportunity… Weak story, confusing screenplay and amateur direction. 👎👎👎#SaahoReview pic.twitter.com/Ogx1jkVuoE — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 30, 2019

The government has been trying to shut down the notorious piracy website but to no avail. It has managed to evade the law by changing its domain name constantly, making it difficult to track them, and this is not the first time that it has leaked a movie online. Movies that had fallen prey to it were Thugs of Hindostan, Petta, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, and many other big-budgeted movies.

Recently, Delhi High Court directed Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to block access to the website that promotes piracy. Some of the piracy websites that are under the scanner are Tamilrockers, EZTV, Katmovies and Limetorrents. The court has also issued directions to The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Ministry of Information & Technology to suspend the domain names of the piracy website that infringes the copyright of production houses.

Before Saaho, the latest movie to fall prey was movie Mission Mangal starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharman Joshi and Kirti Kulhari. The movie had been leaked by Tamilrockers just a day after it was released.

It should be noted that watching movies that have been leaked online is not only a crime but it also encourages such websites to continue their nefarious activities. It also has an impact on the makers and stars of the movie as it will cause them to incurr a huge financial loss.