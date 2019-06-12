Baahubali star Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor are all set to drop the teaser of their upcoming film Saaho tomorrow. Ahead of the release of the film, Prabhas teased fans with a new action-filled poster.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, Prabhas wrote, “Hey Darlings… Only 1 Day to go, are you ready to ride into the world of Saaho? ‪#SaahoTeaser out tomorrow at 11.23 AM! 👊 #15thAugWithSaaho ‬ ‪”.

Earlier, Shraddha Kapoor unveiled a poster where she was seen fiercely pointing a gun. Sharing it on Instagram, she captioned it, “The teaser is out on June 13th! #SAAHO #15thAugWithSaaho @actorprabhas @sujeethsign” (sic).

With this film, Shraddha Kapoor will be marking her Telugu debut. After releasing the blockbuster film Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017), Prabhas is all set to release this film on August 15.

Saaho is going to face a big Box Office clash with two other anticipated films – Batla House and Mission Mangal. Now the question is which one is going to rule the Box Office. Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal, John Abraham’s Batla House or Prabhas’ Saaho.

Apart from Shraddha and Prabhas, the spy thriller also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, Jackie Shroff and Evelyn Sharma in pivotal roles. The film will be released in three languages – Telugu, Tamil, Hindi. The film is being helmed by Sujeeth and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar.