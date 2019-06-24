Shraddha Kapoor is busy shooting for her Telugu debut film Saaho in Europe. Recently, the actor shared pictures and videos from her Europe schedule and seems like she is enjoying her stay in the snow-clad mountains.

The Half Girlfriend took to her Instagram stories to share pictures featuring the entire crew enjoying the view while heading to the top of snow-clad mountains for their shoot. “Heading on top of the mountain to shoot,” she captioned one picture. In another photo, she can be seen getting ready while she enjoys a beautiful view from her window. She captioned it, “p above the world so high 🏔 #SAAHO#EuropeSched 📸”.

The makers recently dropped the teaser of the film, giving a visual treat to the fans with some nail-biting action-packed sequences, amazing stunts, and witty dialogues.

The film offers a variety of spine-chilling action sequences, starting from Baahubali actor Prabhas standing at the edge of a tall building and firing bullets to performing stunts on the road on a speeding bike, which will surely keep the audiences glued to their seats.

Actors like Mahesh Manjrekar, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Murli Sharma, and Chunky Panday will be seen in never-before-seen avatars.

Shraddha and Prabhas will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Saaho.

The film is being shot in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi simultaneously at a number of stunning locations in and out of the country and is slated to hit the theatres on Independence Day(Aug 15) this year.

(With inputs from ANI)