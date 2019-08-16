Baahubali star Prabhas is rumoured to be dating his co-star Anushka Shetty for a longtime now. The chemistry between both the stars was appreciated widely in Baahubali 2 and it was believed that their on-screen bond was a result of their off-screen chemistry. Now, as Prabhas is currently promoting his upcoming film Saaho in the media, he was once again asked to comment on his relationship with Anushka. One of the most loved actors in the country, Prabhas said that had it been something more than just friendship between him and Anushka, it would have been visible to people. The actor denied the rumours and asserted that there’s no romance between the two.

The actor was quoted by Mumbai Mirror putting light on the rumours and trying to give a justified explanation for the same. He said, “Anushka and I are very good friends but if there was something more, wouldn’t someone have spotted us together in the last two years?”

He then took the reference of his appearance on Karan Johar‘s chat show Koffee With Karan. The actor said that he was asked to answer the same question on the show as well and he let Rana Daggubati and SS Rajamouli answer it on his behalf. ‘The question was posed to me on Karan Johar’s show too. I let Rajamouli and Rana (Daggubati, Baahubali costar) answer it and even they stated that there was nothing between us. It wasn’t as if I had prepared them,” Prabhas added.

The audience is still so impressed with Prabhas-Anushka’s chemistry in the Baahubali series that it’s difficult for them to not imagine them together in the real-life. Therefore, seems like the rumours of them dating each other are here to stay. What do you think?

Meanwhile, Prabhas’s Saaho, also starring Shraddha Kapoor in the lead, is hitting the screens on August 30.