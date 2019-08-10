Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho’s trailer is finally out and it was worth a wait. The trailer showcases the story of an undercover agent, which is played by Prabhas, whose sole purpose is to catch the culprits behind a massive robbery. In the trailer, he has to face the gang of gangsters that include Mandira Bedi, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Chunkey Pandey and Arun Vijay. The trailer shows the high-octane action and brewing romance between Shraddha and Prabhas.

Prabhas’ life takes a drastic turn when he meets crime branch officer Amrita Nair, played by Shraddha Kapoor. The trailer also introduces Prabhas in full action-packed sequence where he beats up the bad people. The police introduce him with a dialogue, ‘He’s like the no-smoking ad before any feel-good film, the content is correct but the visuals are very disturbing.’ The trailer also showcases how police and the gangster are eyeing upon the ‘black box’ and hence the whole action begins.

The romantic sequences have been picturised beautifully. In one of the scene, Prabhas says ‘Voilence zyada ho gaya, you know something like romance, yes romance Swami.’

The film offers a variety of spine-chilling action sequences, starting from Baahubali actor Prabhas standing at the edge of a tall building and firing bullets to performing stunts on the road on a speeding bike, which will surely keep the audiences glued to their seats.

Actors like Mahesh Manjrekar, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Murli Sharma, and Chunky Panday will be seen in never-before-seen avatars. Shraddha and Prabhas will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Saaho.

The film will be releasing in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi simultaneously at a number of stunning locations in and out of the country and is slated to hit the theatres on Independence Day(August 15) this year.