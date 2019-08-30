One of the most anticipated movies of the year, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho has hit the theatres on August 30. The Sujeeth-directorial is enjoying a great buzz around its release and it is expected to build some new records and break some existing ones at the Box Office. It’s opening day collections, especially, are expected to go sky-high as per early trade reports. And seems like the audience is all set for just another visual extravaganza on-screen as the early reviews coming in for Saaho are exceptionally good. The film has already released in the UAE on Thursday, August 29, and in some cities in South India, the show started as early as 1 am. The buzz on Twitter about Saaho is increasing and it appears the film is finally hitting the ball out of the park on its first day itself – as it was expected.
Here follow a few tweets from people who have watched Saaho first-day-first-show. Check out:
One of the major reasons behind Saaho being so anticipated by the audience is the fact that Prabhas is spearheading the film. After gaining humongous recognition all across the world with his last film – Baahubali, the expectations are towering from his appearance in the action-entertainer. This is also Shraddha’s first film in the South Indian film industry and all the promos have promised never-seen-before action and a terrific storyline. Joining the two lead stars in the cast are talents like Jackie Shroff, Mahesh Manjrekar, Chunky Panday, Murli Sharma, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Arun Vijay and Tinnu Anand among others. Watch out for more updates on Saaho release!