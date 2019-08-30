One of the most anticipated movies of the year, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho has hit the theatres on August 30. The Sujeeth-directorial is enjoying a great buzz around its release and it is expected to build some new records and break some existing ones at the Box Office. It’s opening day collections, especially, are expected to go sky-high as per early trade reports. And seems like the audience is all set for just another visual extravaganza on-screen as the early reviews coming in for Saaho are exceptionally good. The film has already released in the UAE on Thursday, August 29, and in some cities in South India, the show started as early as 1 am. The buzz on Twitter about Saaho is increasing and it appears the film is finally hitting the ball out of the park on its first day itself – as it was expected.

#Saaho movie done Highlights: Prabhas intro,bike chasing scene,interval block,Arun Vijay scene,grand visuals,songs,super screen play,last 45 mins This is a whole new level Indian movie….superb i didn’t expect this much — Clipper (@Selvaa__) August 30, 2019

#Saaho 2nd Half and Last 30 Mins Never Seen Before 😍🙏 — Someone (@Something4510) August 30, 2019

Brilliant is an understatement What a cinematography.. Oh man Visual extravaganza… Its pure bliss to watch suave & stylish Prabhas on screen 🔥#Saaho — நெட்வொர்க் நாடோடி 2.0 (@gypsy_online2) August 30, 2019

#Saaho Movie Was Terrific, Mind Blowing. Yeah. This movie was watched now. I will Never watch Like this. When I Watching Movie Goosebumps are generating in my Body. Excellent Movie. Must Watch Every One. Prabhas was Amazing. #Keep Rocking Darling. — Naveenikolu (@NaveenIkolu) August 30, 2019

People really Thought Bahubali was only about Rajamouli sir.

With due respect to him, all those naysayers should watch #Saaho and be astonished. — Satish (@vetridad) August 30, 2019

#Saaho

One hell of a roller coaster ride. It is our answer to Hollywood’s MI series, F & F series. Brovo #Prabhas for your raw stunt sequences.

I could not unsee Praba’s being Bahubali but he certainly raised his bar in this movie 🔥🔥🔥 — Why so serious? (@Piliral) August 30, 2019

#Saaho First Half : Grandeur, Visually Mind blowing 💥..! Slow Start for the Story but #Prabhas steal the show with his outstanding Screen Presence. Interval Superb Twist.. Only negative is too much technology concepts and weird scenes which makes as tired .But #PRABHAS 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — B I G I L 63 (@Vishal_Chand97) August 30, 2019

#Saaho is a Visual Extravaganza & must be watched only in theatres.The action sequences give a high adrenaline rush. Top notch camera,editing & styling.Outstanding BGM by @GhibranOfficial.Great Production values by @UV_Creations.#Sahoo #Prabhas for the brilliant effort & acting. pic.twitter.com/5GJoesAKI8 — Srinivasa (@srinichai) August 30, 2019

#Saaho @sujeethsign for the extraordinary script & screenplay.Hearty congratulations for breaking the jinx and hope you become of the best directors in our country.Finally thank you #Prabhas darling and the team of #Saaho for making Telugu cinema proud again.#saahoBlockBuster 🙋🏻‍♂️ — Srinivasa (@srinichai) August 30, 2019

There was a French guy who watched the movie next to me. He told he came to theatre only because of Bahubali.. I m pretty sure from next time he will come to theatre because it is a Prabhas movie #Saaho — Satish (@vetridad) August 30, 2019

One of the major reasons behind Saaho being so anticipated by the audience is the fact that Prabhas is spearheading the film. After gaining humongous recognition all across the world with his last film – Baahubali, the expectations are towering from his appearance in the action-entertainer. This is also Shraddha’s first film in the South Indian film industry and all the promos have promised never-seen-before action and a terrific storyline. Joining the two lead stars in the cast are talents like Jackie Shroff, Mahesh Manjrekar, Chunky Panday, Murli Sharma, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Arun Vijay and Tinnu Anand among others. Watch out for more updates on Saaho release!