Television actor Rucha Hasabnis aka Rashi of the popular daily soap Saath Nibhana Saathiya has been blessed with a baby girl on December 10, 2019. Rucha and her husband Rahul Jagdale welcomed their little bundle of happiness and the former actor took to Instagram to share the good news with her fans.

In the photo shared, the couple can be seen holding the little hand of their baby girl and she captioned it as, “10.12.19 Our bundle of joy has arrived… And it’s a girl!! #newchapterbegins #newborn #babygirl #gratefulheart #blessed. (sic)”

Take a look at the photo here:



The news came as a shock for everyone as she has hidden her pregnancy all this while. As soon as she shared the picture, her Instagram was flooded with congratulatory messages. Several celebrities such as Adaa Khan, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Tanya Sharma, Sana Makbul congratulated her.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee wrote, “Congratulations Raa @ruchahasabnis ?so soo happy for you?” while Adaa Khan commented, “Congratulations baby ?? sooo happy for u both.”

Rucha and Rahul tied the knot in a traditional Maharashtrian wedding on January 26, 2015. After 4 years of marriage, the couple welcomed their first child.

Interestingly, on the same date comedian, Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath also welcomed their first child.

Meanwhile, Rucha became the household name with her stint as Rashi in Saath Nibhana Saathiya. However, she has quit the television industry and is still popular with her Instagram posts.