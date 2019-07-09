Netflix has dropped the much-awaited trailer of Sacred Games 2. Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Gaitonde, Saif Ali Khan as Sartaj and Pankaj Tripathi as Trivedi in the lead, the trailer promises a bigger game. The video shows the addition of two new actors – Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey in the story as Gaitonde’s trusty Bunty (the Chhatri-fame) opens the trailer. The makers make sure to give a glimpse of the first season at the beginning of the trailer by introducing a quick montage of a few selected scenes. What follows in the trailer is Gaitonde’s haunting voice that leads the characters to his story and makes Sartaj go closer to solving the mystery around his existence (and death).

As promised earlier, the trailer hints at Tripathi’s character being the mastermind of all and the creator of a game that’s beyond all imaginations. His words are ‘sacred’ and his followers in thousands. How Sartaj reaches the baba and keeps unravelling mysteries on his way, is what lies in the crucks of the second season. Watch the trailer here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The trailer of Sacred Games 2 looks as impressive and intriguing as the audience were expecting it to be ever since the first season aired last year. The background music also adds to the mystery. The two-minutes-10-seconds video shows that the second season has violence, sex, deception, deaths, mysteries, and profanity – exactly how the fans wanted it to look like.

Along with the trailer, Netflix also announced the release date of the second season. Sacred Games 2 is hitting the digital space on Independence Day – August 15. Sharing the news on Twitter, Gaitonde aka Nawaz wrote, “GAITONDE is back… !!!

See U on 15th August.” (sic)

Watch out!