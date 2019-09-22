India’s first original web-series, Sacred Games has bagged a nomination at the international Emmy Awards 2019 and the entire team is elated. Like the rest of us who are rooting for its win at the prestigious award ceremony, actor Saif Ali Khan too is hoping for a win. The actor plays the lead character of a Sikh inspector named Sartaj Singh in the series. While talking to a news daily recently, Saif gave many reasons that may just lead his web series to win the trophy.

The actor talked to DNA and expressed his happiness over the big news. Saif said Sacred Games has many scenes that he has never seen or heard before in the world of cinema. He added that the web-series caters to the global audience with its content and yet remains rooted in India. One of the many things that Saif mentioned was how Sacred Games features a Muslim actor playing the role of a Sikh policeman. He also referred to the scenes featuring Kubbra Sait as transsexual. Saif said, “Most of the time, we are catering to the Indian audience, but we can cater to a different audience, too. I think a character like Kuku played by Kubbra Sait, the transsexual love story or the fact that a Muslim actor playing a Sikh cop, there are many things about the show, which are really cool that way.”

The actor, who is currently at the Pataudi Palace to celebrate his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan’s birthday with the family, went on to say that Sacred Games is a proof of how we can survive and do well without imitating the West. “First of all, it’s a compelling watch. And, in a cinematic country like ours which has a rich heritage, it shows that if we put our minds to it, we can do something. There are some scenes – like the one with Kubbra that I have never seen before on any show. Quite often we are imitating the West, but this was pretty path-breaking. I don’t know if we will win, but I hope so, why not,” Saif explained.

Sacred Games, directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Surveen Chawla, Kalki Koechlin, Ranvir Shorey and Radhika Apte among others in important roles.