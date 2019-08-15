A plethora of high octane drama have been listed to release on Independence Day this year and towering the list of the most anticipated Netflix series in the second season of Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer, Sacred Games. As fans wait with bated breaths for the first episode of Sacred Games 2 to drop, we are taking you through a quick recap of all the thrill that hyped the drama in the first season.

Episode 1

Named Ashwathama, the first episode introduces Saif as Sartaj, a policeman who is on the lookout of a big case that will establish him as a good cop. The opportunity comes in the form of Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), overlord of crime, who through a phone call, hints at bringing down Mumbai in 25 days apart from giving Sartaj a bitter nostalgia down the memory lane. From having known Sartaj’s father, Dilbagh Singh to claiming to have killed his own mother before fleeing to Mumbai, Gaitonde tells Sartaj all about embracing a life of crime.

The opening episode also gives us a glimpse of Suvreen Chawla who plays Jojo Mascarenhas and is killed along with a dog thrown from a building’s balcony.

On the other hand, a flashback shows Sartaj’s history where on a mission to nab a teenager, Junaid, with his superiors DCP Parulkar (Neeraj Kabi) and Majid Khan (Aamir Bashir), Parulkar shoots Junaid down even though the boy had surrendered. Disturbed at the state of affairs, Sartaj walks out of the hearing where his sniors tell the hearing board that Junaid was shot because he attacked Parulkar first.

Back to present, Sartaj tracks Gaintonde by tapping their phone calls only to see the gangster shoot himself in the head upon being caught.

Episode 2

With Gaitonde’s death, the 25-day countdown leading to Mumbai’s destruction triggers which is when we are introduced to Bollywood star Zoya Mirza (Elnaaz Nourouzi) who seems to share history with the gangster.

As for Sartaj, the policeman is suspended who then goes against the orders and teams up with Radhika Apte or Anjali Mathur, an agent for the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), who is assigned to unravel this case. Together they discover that not only was Jojo involved in a fake currency racket, aided by Pakistan’s ISI but also actively involved in pimping small and big screen actresses to Gaitonde.

Another insight into the episode takes audience through Gaitonde’s past from the 1980s to 1990s. The initial days of his crime show him entering the dark world beginning with gold smuggling for Salim Kaka (Nawab Shah), then running a bootlegging business with Kanta Bai (Shalini Vatsa). He is shown to mercilessly kill his rival and also meet Parulkar who was just a sub-inspector then. The episode is named Halahala.

Episode 3

Named after another set of characters from the Mahabharat, the episode is called Atapi and Vatapi. It shows Sartaj and Anjali’s quest to unravel Gaitonde’s mystery and picking up clues from Jojo’s murder, they find a TV actress Nayanika Sehgal (Geetanjali Thapa), who was forced into having sex with Deepak “Bunty” Shinde (Jatin Sarna), Gaitonde’s sidekick, who is also involved in an elaborate scam. As per their plan, the duo hide a camera inside Nayanika’s handbag to record her conversation with Deepak when she meets him, so that Sartaj and Anjali can entrap him.

We are also introduced to Kubbra Sait in this episode who plays Gaitonde’s love interest Kukkoo. The introduction happens in a flashback sequence where Gaitonde is shown wooing her by gifting her a necklace once worn by Parveen Babbi. Gaitonde’s enemy, Suleiman Isa (Saurabh Sachdeva), also make an appearance in this episode.

Episode 4

This episode is called Brahmahatya which shows that despite belonging to the Brahmin caste, Gaitonde likes to consume meat and agrees to poach Muslims votes for politicians, crimes which are against his religion.

On a parallel side, Bunty figures out Sartaj’s ploy after he spots the hidden camera in Nayanika’s bag and takes her away while the cop tries to convince him about the distaster looming over Mumbai. Bunty asks Sartaj to leave without handing over Nayanika.

Another brief into Gaitonde’s world shows us Kukoo being killed right after Gaitonde professes his love.

Episode 5

Called Sarama, the episode shows Nayanika convincing Kanta Bai to inform Sartaj about where she was being held captive. Sartaj then approaches Parulkar to let him back on the force but not before he bows down to his senior’s pressure and lies about the Bengali Bura case. Next up, Sartaj and Majid find Bunty’s spot, confronts him and just when they are walking out scot-free, the Mumbai police fires at the gangsters. The exchange of fire leads to Nayanika’s death and Bunty running away only to be killed and then crushed under a truck.

On the other hand, we see Gaitonde vowing to kill Isa’s men after Kukoo’s death but the rival flees to Dubai. Bunty is ordered to assassinate Isa’s accountant, who, as per information received by Parulkar, is travelling to India from Dubai.

Another sequence shows Gaitonde marrying Subhadhra (Rajshri Deshpande), which is when Isa’s men enter and kill Gaitonde’s Paritosh bhai (Muni Jha) and his wife. Gaitonde blames it on Bunty, who was caught in bed with a woman when he was supposed to carry out the orders.

Episode 6

With only 17 days left to save Mumbai, Sartaj finds himself lying on the day of the hearing of the Bengali Bura case to save his job. The episode is called Pretakalpa and shows Zoya’s boyfriend blackmailing her into working on a film, only to be framed by her and get arrested.

Meanwhile, during an investigation of a robbery, Katekar’s neck is slashed by a criminal who in turn ends up being killed by Sartaj. The roll of events take Sartaj back to Junaid’s fake encounter. Anjali, on the other hand had just found a witness to Bunty’s murder but the person dies mysteriously after being given poison in a hospital.

Episode 7

This episode, Rudra, hypes up the drama by showing Anjali being shot in the head by Malcolm (Luke Kenny), the person she suspected of killing her witness in the hospital but was unsure since her senior brushed aside this thought. Zoya leads Sartaj to Trivedi (Chittaranjan Tripathy) after he meets her to learn about her past with Gaitonde.

A flip to the past shows Gaitonde’s wife Subhadhra being killed at the hands of Isa’s men. Hungry for revenge, Gaitonde is out on a killing spree and at a time of communal tensions created by the Babri Masjid incident. Imprisoned, Gaitonde meets Dilbag Singh, the policeman who fed him home-cooked food.

Episode 8

The last episode, Yayati, shows Malcom capturing Sartaj when the latter chances upon his den and gets his thumb chopped off.

The past sequence shows Guruji, whom Gaitonde called his third father, convincing the gangster to join his cause.

Back in the present, the cops get to know about Malcolm’s involvement in Anjali’s murder and the episode ends with Trivedi being found in Gaitonde’s underground hideout.

Netflix had earlier, dropped the much-awaited trailer of Sacred Games 2. Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Gaitonde, Saif Ali Khan as Sartaj and Pankaj Tripathi as Trivedi in the lead, the trailer promised a bigger game. The video shows the addition of two new actors – Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey in the story as Gaitonde’s trusty Bunty (the Chhatri-fame) opens the trailer. The makers make sure to give a glimpse of the first season at the beginning of the trailer by introducing a quick montage of a few selected scenes. What follows in the trailer is Gaitonde’s haunting voice that leads the characters to his story and makes Sartaj go closer to solving the mystery around his existence (and death).

Sacred Games 2 hits the digital space on Independence Day – August 15.