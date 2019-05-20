The makers of Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt‘s film Sadak 2 has finalised the release date of the film. The film which was earlier supposed to open on March 25, 2020 will now release on July 10, 2020.

Fox Star Studios announced the news on Twitter and wrote, “The roads will intersect once again. ‘Sadak 2’ in cinemas on 10th July, 2020”.

The film went on floors a few days ago and Alia shared a picture of a clapboard on Instagram and captioned it, “Today is Day 1 of Sadak 2. And that’s my father, now also my director, holding the clap. I begin shoot in a few days and honestly, I’m petrified. I feel like a tiny mouse trying to climb a beautiful, immense, emotional mountain. I hope I make it to the top and if I fall I hope I’m able to get up again. It’s a tough climb but from everything I’ve seen and everything I’ve heard, I know every single step and misstep will be worth it! Here’s to movies, family, dreams and starting out on a brand NEW journey! And what a journey it’s going to be!!!! 🌟🙏🌞”.

Sadak 2, a sequel to 1991 film, will be directed by veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. It is after almost 20 years that Mahesh Bhatt is back in the director’s chair. It also marks his first collaboration with daughter Alia.

The film features Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. Pooja and Sanjay also starred in the original 1991 film Sadak, a romantic thriller. It revolved around a young man who falls in love with a sex worker.