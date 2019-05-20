Summers are here and celebs are finding ways to beat the heat. While Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades have gone for a vacation in the Maldives, Saif Ali Khan and his son Taimur Ali Khan are beating the heat by splashing and playing in the pool.

The father-son duo was seen having a ball in the pool. Their pictures have gone viral on social media leaving netizens ‘aww-struck.’ In the stills, Taimur and Saif can be seen conversing and sharing laughters.

On the professional front, Saif is gearing up for Sacred Games 2 which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles. He will also be seen in Navdeep Singh’s Laal Kaptaan.

Recently, the makers of the film dropped the first look and left audiences astonished. The film also stars Mukkabaaz actor Zoya Hussain, Deepak Dobriyal and Manav Vij and is touted to be a revenge drama where Saif kills a British soldier and dons a bandana to look cool. Earlier, Saif earlier revealed about his role and told IANS, “I even got my ears pierced for the role, which I was worried about initially. My hair has grown a lot. It bothered me throughout summer, when I was shooting in Rajasthan’s sweltering heat. It took me 40 minutes to two hours sometimes to just get into hair and make-up for the part”.

Managing Director of Eros International, Sunil Lulla told a leading news agency, “Saif is a gifted actor and this script allows him to showcase his talent like never before. Laal Kaptaan boasts of a larger-than-life landscape, dramatic characters and a gripping story that makes it a first of its kind”.

The director, Navdeep added, “Laal Kaptaan is that kind of film that is definitely going to generate a genre and narrative style of its own.”