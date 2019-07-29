Saif Ali Khan is gearing up for the release of the web series Sacred Games 2. The first season of the show attracted a lot of viewers with its raw content and versatile actors like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Pankaj Tripathi among others. Ahead of Sacred Games 2’s release Saif said that he doubts if his wife, actress Kareena Kapoor, and daughter, actress Sara Ali Khan, has watched the show yet.

Saif, who plays the role of Inspector Sartaj Singh, recently revealed the same to the media during an interaction between shooting for the show, and said, “I doubt if either of them (has) watched the show (in the) the way the audience did.”

“I have received feedback from people who religiously watch the show and some of them revisited it and loved it. However, I do not think back home, either of them have watched it because I didn’t get any feedback!” he added.

“That is ok. We did not make the series to show it to them (his family), but (to) the audience. I am glad that the first season is well-received, and I know that the second season is power-packed,” said the Jawaani Jaaneman actor.

The second season of the show premieres on August 15.

Apart from Sacred Games, the actor has films such as Lal Kaptaan and Jawaani Janeman coming up.