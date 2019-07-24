Saif Ali Khan has three beautiful kids – Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. Sara and Ibrahim are his kids from his first wife Amrita Singh and Taimur is his first son with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan. While Sara has already made her Bollywood debut, Saif’s fans are eagerly waiting for Ibrahim’s. Talking about the same, he recently praised his son and said that he thinks all his kids would be interested in acting.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Saif said, “He should, he’s looking good, better looking than I am! He’s a very charming guy. I definitely think all of my children would be interested in acting. We’re an acting family, the whole bunch of us are in the industry. So I’m sure. He’s still a little young, and I’m keener that he does university first. Then, of course, we’ll support him in whatever he wants to do.”

On the professional front, Saif Ali Khan is gearing up for the release of his web series Sacred Games which is slated to release on August 15. He is currently in London with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan. He is shooting for his upcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman and at the same time having a gala time with his family.

Sara Ali Khan, on the other hand, made her big Bollywood debut with Kedarnath where she played Sushant Singh Rajput’s love interest. Post that she starrer in Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh. She recently wrapped up the shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal where she will be seen with Kartik Aaryan. Another film in her kitty is David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1 remake where she will be romancing Varun Dhawan.