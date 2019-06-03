Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and their little one Taimur Ali Khan are having a ball in Italy and their latest viral pictures are proof.

The trio is getting all touristy as they pose in front of beautiful architectural backdrops in Tuscany, Italy. In one of the pictures, Kareena holds Taimur in her arms while Saif holds wraps his arms around Kareena. In another, the adorable couple poses for a selfie post their swimming session.

View this post on Instagram Hello from Tuscany from the Pataudi’s 😍😍😍 A post shared by Poonam Damania (@poonamdamania) on Jun 2, 2019 at 7:34pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Soaking in the sun 💥💥💥 A post shared by Poonam Damania (@poonamdamania) on Jun 2, 2019 at 7:46pm PDT

On the professional front, Saif is gearing up for Sacred Games 2 which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles. He will also be seen in Navdeep Singh’s Laal Kaptaan. Recently, the makers of the film dropped the first look and left audiences astonished. The film also stars Mukkabaaz actor Zoya Hussain, Deepak Dobriyal and Manav Vij and is touted to be a revenge drama where Saif kills a British soldier and dons a bandana to look cool.

Kareena, on the other hand, has wrapped up the shooting of Good News and will soon start shooting for Angrezi Medium where she will be seen with Irrfan Khan.

Angrezi Medium also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Deepak Dobriyal and Radhika Madan in pivotal roles. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium is a sequel to the widely appreciated 2017 entertainer Hindi Medium.